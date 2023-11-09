Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Worker of the Week manages three locations

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2023 at 4:50pm

Fernando Gonzalez is the Kentucky Fried Chicken store manager, located at 1077 S. Mission Road. Gonzalez has been with this store since 2004 and is currently operating two others. His goal is to become a District Operations Manager for the KFC chain. This branch contributes to the community by helping the Fallbrook Food Pantry with donations, and schools like La Paloma Elementary and Fallbrook High, donating gift certificates for the students of the month. Village News/David Landry photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023