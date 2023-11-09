Worker of the Week manages three locations

Fernando Gonzalez is the Kentucky Fried Chicken store manager, located at 1077 S. Mission Road. Gonzalez has been with this store since 2004 and is currently operating two others. His goal is to become a District Operations Manager for the KFC chain. This branch contributes to the community by helping the Fallbrook Food Pantry with donations, and schools like La Paloma Elementary and Fallbrook High, donating gift certificates for the students of the month. Village News/David Landry photo