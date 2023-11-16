Support both ends of the leash

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:27pm

Village News/San Diego Humane Society photos

Ash spends time in the Safety Net Foster Program before being reunited with his owner.

Dr. Gary Weitzman

Special to the Village News

The only thing more devastating to Jessica than losing her housing was the thought of giving up Ash and Itzy, her two most treasured companions. Without a place to live, she thought she would have no choice but to surrender her cats – a heartbreaking prospect.

Thankfully, Jessica contacted San Diego Humane Society. The nonprofit organization enrolled her beloved pets in the Safety Net Foster Program, while Jessica worked to get back on her feet. After spending three months with temporary foster families, Ash and Itzy were reunited with their...



