Sustainable Saturday happens in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:26pm

An I Love A Clean San Diego representative teaches cleanup volunteers about recycling and keeping litter out of the watershed. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance supported I Love A Clean San Diego with the first Sustainable Saturday event in Fallbrook on Nov 4. Volunteers came together at Vince Ross Village Square downtown, where they grabbed buckets and bags, litter pickers and gloves and combed the streets of downtown.

The efforts of the 23 enthusiastic volunteers resulted in the removal of 60 pounds of trash and 22 pounds of recyclables for a total of 83 pounds of litter removed from the environment.

In addition to learning about what and where to recycle bags and batteries in Fallbrook, the gr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

