FOUND: 9-year-old boy missing in Fallbrook
Last updated 11/17/2023 at 5:45pm
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that Nicholas Robles has been found safe and was relocated with his family a few minutes ago. The ASTREA helicopter is broadcasting a message looking for a missing 9-year-old boy named Nicholas Robles. He was last seen at about 2:20 pm today, Friday, at Fallbrook Elementary School at 405 W. Fallbrook St.
Nicholas is a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and green camouflage dinosaur backpack. If you see him, call 9-1-1 E8905862
