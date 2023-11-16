FOUND: 9-year-old boy missing in Fallbrook

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old boy, who was last seen at school on Fallbrook Street.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that Nicholas Robles has been found safe and was relocated with his family a few minutes ago. The ASTREA helicopter is broadcasting a message looking for a missing 9-year-old boy named Nicholas Robles. He was last seen at about 2:20 pm today, Friday, at Fallbrook Elementary School at 405 W. Fallbrook St.

Nicholas is a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and green camouflage dinosaur backpack. If you see him, call 9-1-1 E8905862