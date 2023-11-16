Supervisors authorize contract for East Alvarado Street sidewalks

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Nov. 7 meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included authorizing the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract to construct sidewalks along approximately 500 feet of East Alvarado Street.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to advertise and award construction contracts for the sidewalk projects for Alvarado Street and for East 32nd Street in Lincoln Acres and designated the director of the county’s Department of Public Work...