Temecula rookie crushes foes in his debut as local hack stumbles into sports writing

Karli Tucker holds her champion dachshund, Leo, as event organizer Jim Richardson displays the two plaques that the top dog won. Village News/Tim O'Leary photo

Tim O'Leary

Special to the Valley News

A historic Temecula setting was the backdrop for a stunning victory when a homegrown rookie made his racing debut by crushing a pair of big city ringers at the Temecula Fall Wiener Fest.

The competitors – 125 of them – came from as far away as Georgia to vie for the top honors in various categories. An estimated 2,000 spectators, owners, trainers and vendors crammed the historic Vail Headquarters in Temecula for the Sunday, Nov. 5 spectacle.

Dust filled the air from the 53-foot dirt track as racers competed in qualifying heats in hopes of reachi...