Warriors fourth among league girls cross country teams

Four all-league runners including first team for Petersen

The Fallbrook High girls cross country team at the league championship includes, from left, Cynthia Mills (11th grade), Avery Lynas (12), Litzy Lopez (11), Anicka Hanewinckei (11), Mia Cyr (9), and Abby Petersen (12).

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's girls cross country team finished fourth at the Valley League championship meet Nov. 4 at Guajome Park and fourth in the final league standings while Fallbrook senior Abby Petersen finished sixth among individual runners for a berth on the all-league first team and senior Avery Lynas, junior Cynthia Mills, and freshman Mia Cyr earned Valley League second-team recognition.

"It went great. All of our girls got a PR (personal record), so every single one of them improved," said Fallbrook coach Ciera Holland. "It's really good to see t...