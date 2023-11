BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce presents the fourth annual Bonsall Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 29, 1-5:30 p.m. at River Village Shopping Center by the flagpole. Visitors can do Christmas shopping, go on horse-drawn wagon rides, take photos with Santa, do kids crafts, enjoy music by ‘NVoice Studios at 4:30 and watch the tree lighting at 5:15.

Submitted by the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce.