Bonsall Unified partners with Rawhide Ranch for unique learning and fun

Students Jackson, left, David, back right, and Benjamin are instructed in grooming a horse by Rawhide Ranch staff member Daisy.

BONSALL – According to its mission statement, the community is at the heart of the Bonsall Unified School District and BUSD is committed to be the heart of the community. Evidence of the district's commitment to community partners is the district's unique Animal Science Internship program with Bonsall's own Rawhide Ranch.

As part of the Bonsall Forward Initiative which supports STEM education, Rawhide Ranch has worked with the district to provide 100 students with an internship in animal science.

Many local residents might know Rawhide Ranch's summer camps and Country Christmas jamboree a...