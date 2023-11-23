Empowering students through reading: FUESD''s dedicated teachers

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) is reinforcing its commitment to student success with comprehensive reading intervention support. FUESD has continued to focus its resources on supporting students' reading and achievement, developing its team to include nine reading intervention teachers across the district.

These educators are exclusively responsible for providing students with targeted, small-group support to help those in need of reading improvement.

FUESD's Reading Intervention program is designed to bolster literacy skills among students, equipping them...