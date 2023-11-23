Migrant Ed students take journalism class

Fun or not?

By Daniel Vargas

My name is Daniel Vargas and I wanted to share my opinions on the events provided by FHS Migrant Ed Program Journalism Class, and also thank you to Pala Rey Ranch for providing us with all the pumpkins that we got to carve on Oct. 21 and thank you to our teacher Ms. Garcia.

In my opinion, carving the pumpkins was the most fun class. We could design it however we wanted. When we were done carving the pumpkins, we got to save the seeds to bake and eat the pumpkin seeds. This was my most favorite part because we had all the time in the world to complete it and it wasn't boring because we could talk to our friends while carving the pumpkins.

Thank you again to the Migrant Ed Program for all the stuff, like the trunk or treat and the other events we had. Overall, I think our Journalism Class was fun and again thanks to Pala Rey Ranch for donating the pumpkins to our class.