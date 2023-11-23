Migrant Ed students take journalism class

College and Career Fair at Fallbrook High School

Participating in the Trunk or Treat event with a Day of the Dead display are, from left, Manny Loera, Veronica Loera and grandson Davian Avalos.

By Maria Matias

Teachers and parents joined forces for an event on Oct. 28 to guide 12th graders in building their future. Universities, community emergency services, and a classic lowrider car exhibition contributed to this event.

Among the different activities, I first explored the car show and had the opportunity to interview Ms. Verónica Loera, who is part of the Fallbrook Elementary District Migrant Ed Program. Ms. Loera had a 1979 Ford Ranchero model car and she had decorated it for the Day of the Dead.

It took her about an hour to make all the decorations for a flower altar with photographs and other items. Ms. Loera said all these items she used were from years ago. She also mentioned something very important, that the car belonged to her father, Mr. Manny Loera. Her father has this car, but he also has several more cars.

The next exploration was the universities to see what they offered us, brochures and packages. Some other programs even had games and sweets. The last exploration was with the emergency services with the firefighters. They allowed us to get in the car and talked about how they were trained and offered us accessories such as fire helmets and bracelets.

In conclusion, all these activities were for the students and their families. Universities, emergency services, and Lowriders came together to help improve the futures of the students in Fallbrook. This was the first Fallbrook High college and career fair event and it was completely fantastic. I can't imagine what the next few years will be like.