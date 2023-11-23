Migrant Ed students take journalism class

Did I get a Trick-or-Treat?

Sarahi Perez

Trick-or-Treating this year was kind of tricky due to Halloween falling on a weekday, which was Tuesday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-Treating at Rancho Viejo is always fun, but this year there were not that many houses that were giving out candy.

I believe that due to Halloween falling on a Tuesday, everyone was sleeping getting ready for work or school the next day, or the people might have gone Trick-or-Treating themselves. My siblings and I always go to Rancho Viejo for candy and it's always fun. Although there weren't that many people handing out candy, it was still very fun spending time with my siblings and friends, while wearing SpongeBob-themed costumes. It was a very funny and great experience.

My siblings, friends, and I got a lot of compliments on our costumes, as well as a lot of candy! People were, and always are, very sweet. There might not have been that many people handing out candy, but I would say it was a successful Halloween!!

Halloween 2023 might have been a little bit weak in the beginning, but I believe it was a success at the end. There might not have been that many people participating in handing out candy, but October 31 was a very fun, amazing, and great Halloween!