Supervisors seek SALC grant to acquire Sam's Mountain Ranch ag easement

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego has a Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement program which compensates willing property owners for placing an agricultural easement on their property which would limit future uses and eliminate future development.

The State of California has a Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation program which provides agricultural conservation acquisition and planning grants. The Nov. 7 meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included a 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, to adopt a resolution authorizing the application of...