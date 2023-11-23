County accepts USFS roadside vegetation grant
Last updated 11/24/2023 at 1:15pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The County of San Diego has a roadside vegetation management program intended to increase wildfire preparedness in unincorporated San Diego County. A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Nov. 7, with one vacant seat, authorized acceptance of a Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The grant is for $3,409,443. The county supervisors authorized acceptance of that grant and authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to amend current and future vegetati...
