County accepts USFS roadside vegetation grant

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego has a roadside vegetation management program intended to increase wildfire preparedness in unincorporated San Diego County. A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Nov. 7, with one vacant seat, authorized acceptance of a Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The grant is for $3,409,443. The county supervisors authorized acceptance of that grant and authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to amend current and future vegetati...