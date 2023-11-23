Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County accepts USFS roadside vegetation grant

 
Last updated 11/24/2023 at 1:15pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego has a roadside vegetation management program intended to increase wildfire preparedness in unincorporated San Diego County. A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Nov. 7, with one vacant seat, authorized acceptance of a Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The grant is for $3,409,443. The county supervisors authorized acceptance of that grant and authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to amend current and future vegetati...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

