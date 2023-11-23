Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

B&GC enjoys a Thanksgiving Feast

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2023 at 1:46pm



FALLBROOK – It’s time to celebrate gratitude and relationships! In this spirit, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County has an annual tradition of serving Thanksgiving feasts at all 10 club sites to club members and their families. Major Market prepares the turkey and all the fixings, and this year Major Market generously donated a third of the meals for club members an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023