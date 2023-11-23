Fallbrook Chamber to hold Christmas of Giving Open House

FALLBROOK – The Chamber announced it has scheduled its Christmas of Giving Open House for Saturday, Dec, 16 at its office located at 111 S. Main, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The purpose of this annual event, which began in 2017, is to support four local nonprofit chamber member charities – the four chosen by the chamber staff this year are the Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, Fallbrook Art Association, God’s Heart Ministry/Las Valientes and the Heather Janikowski Foundation.

Donations of cash or check made payable to the specific charity of your choice is kindly requested and can b...