Fallbrook Woman's Club honors female veterans

The Fallbrook Woman's Club November program features a skit on female veterans with, from left, Roxann Clouse as Rosie the Riveter, Pam Hermansader as pilot Bee Falk Haydu and Pauline Williams, a Navy veteran. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Woman's Club paid tribute to military veterans at their recent general meeting. Members of the club presented an entertaining and informative skit representing veteran women.

Roxann Clouse became Rosie the Riveter while sharing stories of the many real Rosie the Riveters. They came from many walks of life and performed endless tasks previously performed by their husbands, brothers, fathers and boyfriends.

Wearing a typical factory worker's coveralls and the very recognizable red and white polka dot bandana, she shared true stories of working in the factories from Cor...