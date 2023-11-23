Foundation for Senior Care hosts Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony

Roger Shaver, former CDR U.S. Navy, receives a certificate of commendation from Marisol Edrozo from County Supervisor Jim Desmond's office. Village News/Wayne Taylor photo

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care hosted a Veterans Pinning Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to recognize a group of local veterans and to celebrate Veterans Day. The event was held under the gazebo in the foundation's garden and was attended by honorees, community leaders and guests.

The ceremony was facilitated by former Lt. Mark Maines of the U.S. Navy, who is also the regional director of the Anchor Health Veterans Program. The honored veterans included four "Club" members of the Foundation for Senior Care – Alvin Abrahams, Nicholas Puccino, James Jameson, and Jack Seals, as well as two Foundation Board directors, Dr. Robert Pace and Roger Shaver.

Also honored during the ceremony were Barbara Shaver, Shirley "Mac" McLaughlin, and Ted Zimmerman. Each honoree received a pin and certificate of appreciation from Anchor Health.

Formal remarks were made by community and legislative representatives, including Nick Brust from California Senator Brian Jones's office, Cory Uhden from California Assembly Member Marie Waldron's office, Marisol Edrozo from County Supervisor Jim Desmond's office, and Marti Ingraham, Commander of the Fallbrook American Legion Post 776.

Also in attendance were Joan Eberle, Fallbrook's Honorary Mayor; Lila Hargrove, CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, representatives from various community organizations, and foundation staff.

"I had the privilege of serving Marines and Sailors in the "Blue Diamond," so it felt especially fitting to honor the veterans living locally here in Fallbrook," said Maines. "Ceremonies like this not only give us the opportunity to express our gratitude to the men and women who have defended our freedoms, but also become important anchors of remembrance and reflection for the community. I'm so grateful to the foundation for hosting this important event."

Maines concluded the event by playing all five military branch anthems, during which time, each veteran in attendance was asked to stand while his or her song was played.

The first event of its kind hosted by the Foundation for Senior Care, the foundation plans to make this an annual event.

The Foundation for Senior Care is a charitable, nonprofit organization that provides vital services to older adults in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz communities. For more information, visit http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or call 760-723-7570.

Anchor Health is an industry-leading, palliative and hospice care provider. For more information on Anchor Health, visit http://www.anchorhpc.com.

Submitted by the Foundation for Senior Care.