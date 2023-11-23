SDCWA votes to drop lawsuit against RMWD and FPUD

Village News Staff

The San Diego County Water Authority voted Thursday, Nov. 16, to withdraw its legal action against two customer water districts, Rainbow Municipal Water District and Fallbrook Public Utilities District, as well as the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). This decision follows a board meeting where, after private discussions, the Water Authority instructed its legal team to negotiate a settlement.

The lawsuit, initiated in August, was part of the Water Authority's efforts to prevent these districts from detaching from the Water Authority. LAFCO, the organization res...