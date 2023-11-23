Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Supervisors approve USFS firefighting helicopter grant

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2023 at 12:13pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego’s Sheriff’s Department and the United States Forest Service had been in discussion for a grant to help fund a twin-engine firefighting helicopter. After the Sheriff’s Department was notified that the grant would be awarded, San Diego County Board of Supervisors approval was necessary. The county supervisors voted 4-0 Nov. 7, with one vacant seat, to ratify the grant application and accept the $3,750,000 grant.

Because the Sheriff’s Department already had helicopter infrastructure in place through the Aerial Support To Regiona...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023