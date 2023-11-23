Supervisors approve USFS firefighting helicopter grant

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego’s Sheriff’s Department and the United States Forest Service had been in discussion for a grant to help fund a twin-engine firefighting helicopter. After the Sheriff’s Department was notified that the grant would be awarded, San Diego County Board of Supervisors approval was necessary. The county supervisors voted 4-0 Nov. 7, with one vacant seat, to ratify the grant application and accept the $3,750,000 grant.

Because the Sheriff’s Department already had helicopter infrastructure in place through the Aerial Support To Regiona...