Bottom Shelf is holding its Holiday Boutique

 
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 9:27pm



FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library, Bottom Shelf Bookstore will hold its annual Holiday Boutique beginning Saturday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. and continuing until Dec. 23.

This event will showcase exemplary books of all genres. The usual selection of gently used books, audio and video selections will be available as well as special holiday selections of both almost new media and books and holiday books which they have been accumulating all year.

Proceeds go to Friends of the Fallbrook Library to be used for programs presented by the library for the benefit of all. For more information, call 760-451-9606 or visit http://www.FallbrookLibraryFriends.org. The Bottom Shelf is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

