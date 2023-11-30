Fallbrook Garden Club presents 'Holiday Floral Arrangements'

FALLBROOK – Kelly McKelvey will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club Dec. 12 general meeting demonstrating how to make holiday floral arrangements. She is the Program Sales Director at D'Vine Path having joined the team in 2022 after working in the floral industry for 30 years.

A successful entrepreneur, lifelong advocate and dedicated mentor, McKelvey has an endless array of skills she uses to help D'Vine Path grow. She spent 17 years working at Major Market as the floral manager and lead designer, and she also ran her own floral design business called Chubby Chix Floral Adventures for nine years. Before that, she homeschooled her two sons and became the first Homeschool PTA President in the nation.

She has worked closely with the disabled community since she was a teenager as a volunteer in multiple different programs, such as theater groups, high school workability programs, Care Rite, Jeremiah's Ranch and more. At D'Vine Path, McKelvey has the opportunity to merge her many passions of floral design while educating her students.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane with social time at 12:30 p.m., business at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. The public is welcome.

For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.