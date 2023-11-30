Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Historical society's Christmas Open House is on Dec. 3

 
Kallen, 18 months, smiles for his mom who takes a photo of him with Santa at the historical society's 2022 Christmas Open House. Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society invites everyone to come to celebrate the holidays at their annual Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. at the main museum at 1730 S. Hill Avenue (corner of Hill Avenue and Rockycrest Road).

Visitors can take tours of the Heritage Center buildings, including the main museum featuring their mineral collection and more, The Pittenger House and The Barn filled with vintage vehicles, farm equipment and much more! They can bring the kids to take photos with Santa and enjoy free refreshments.

For more information about this event and the Fallbrook Historical Society, call 760-723-4125 or go to http://www.FallbrookHistoricalSociety.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Historical Society.

 

