Renowned jazz pianist Scott Wilkie featured in Christmas 'Joy' concert

Contemporary jazz pianist Scott Wilkie and his powerhouse ensemble return to Fallbrook with their wildly popular "JOY" Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Mission Theater. For tickets and more information, go to www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org or www.fallbrookmissiontheater.com. Village News/Mike Reardon photo

FALLBROOK – Best-selling contemporary jazz keyboardist Scott Willkie brings "JOY" – his popular Christmas concert to Fallbrook's Mission Theater on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m.

"We can't wait to welcome Scott Wilkie and his powerhouse ensemble back to Fallbrook for an afternoon filled with Christmas joy," said Bob Freaney, president of the Fallbrook Music Society.

"This concert features the group's unique arrangements of holiday classics alongside beautiful traditional carols – and this year Scott has promised a couple of surprises for our Fallbrook audience," Freaney added.

