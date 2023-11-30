Renowned jazz pianist Scott Wilkie featured in Christmas 'Joy' concert
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 8:33pm
FALLBROOK – Best-selling contemporary jazz keyboardist Scott Willkie brings "JOY" – his popular Christmas concert to Fallbrook's Mission Theater on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m.
"We can't wait to welcome Scott Wilkie and his powerhouse ensemble back to Fallbrook for an afternoon filled with Christmas joy," said Bob Freaney, president of the Fallbrook Music Society.
"This concert features the group's unique arrangements of holiday classics alongside beautiful traditional carols – and this year Scott has promised a couple of surprises for our Fallbrook audience," Freaney added.
Wilkie wi...
