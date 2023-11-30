Holiday tips to reduce food waste

For big holiday meals, if you have guests, provide to-go containers, or invite your guests to bring their own, so they can take leftovers home with them. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

For many of us, the holiday season means food, food and more food!

And it's also a time, as our feasts run from Thanksgiving through New Year's, that it becomes pretty easy to waste food. Like when it's served up, but we're too full to have another bite, or when it goes bad before we eat the leftovers.

It's hard to believe, but every year in the U.S. up to 40% of the total food supply goes to waste, according to the United States Department of Agriculture and County of San Diego.

That's not only a waste of good food, it's also really...