Hospice of the Valleys honors the memory of loved ones at Love, Light & Remembrance event

Luminaries mark love, light, remembrances

Tim O’Leary

Special to the Village News

Many trails crisscross Temecula. One of those trails recently took your humble storyteller to the wine country for a yearly event that seeks to soften the sting of death and despair.

That outing – the sixth annual Love, Light & Remembrance Evening – drew about 90 people to Wilson Creek Winery. It marked my introduction to...