Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

How you can donate plasma and save a life

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/29/2023 at 7:32pm

State Point Media

Millions of people around the world rely on plasma to treat a range of conditions, including rare inherited diseases, severe burns and trauma, liver disorders, and for cancer supportive care.

What are the benefits for the donors?

Health check: Before donating plasma, donors undergo a health screening. This can help identify any unknown health issues early on.

Regenerative properties: The human body quickly regenerates the plasma donated, usually within 24 to 48 hours which has regenerative properties. This fast recovery means individuals can donate regularly, aiding ongo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023