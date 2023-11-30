How you can donate plasma and save a life

State Point Media

Millions of people around the world rely on plasma to treat a range of conditions, including rare inherited diseases, severe burns and trauma, liver disorders, and for cancer supportive care.

What are the benefits for the donors?

Health check: Before donating plasma, donors undergo a health screening. This can help identify any unknown health issues early on.

Regenerative properties: The human body quickly regenerates the plasma donated, usually within 24 to 48 hours which has regenerative properties. This fast recovery means individuals can donate regularly, aiding ongo...