San Diegan dies from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

How to protect yourself and your pets

The spreader of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, ticks are tiny, eight-legged insects related to spiders. Village New/CDC photo

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County public health officials are raising awareness of a disease known as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever following the death of a San Diego resident who traveled to the Baja California region before becoming ill.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is a disease spread by ticks to humans and dogs. Some areas where these ticks may bite people and animals are hiking trails and grassy or wooded areas, typically during the wetter months of winter and spring.

However, travel to places where stray dogs are common, like Baja Ca...