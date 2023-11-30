Unneeded medications are accepted at year-round collection sites

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recently held a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to give people a way to safely discard unused medications.

While many sheriff stations had a special collection that day, our Fallbrook substation doesn’t have the manpower to do it. However, local residents have several area locations to choose from to remove unneeded medications from their homes. Doing so can prevent drug misuse before it starts.

The Fallbrook sheriff’s substation does have a prescription drug drop off kiosk in its lobby, available duri...