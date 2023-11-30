Check once, check twice, check your receipts so your holiday's nice

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The shop-shoppingest time of the year is back. And that means it’s a perfect time to remind all of us – always, always double-check your receipts so you don’t get accidentally overcharged by faulty cash registers and price scanners.

Online shopping has gotten huge. But most of us are still trekking to the shopping mall and stores. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s recently released E-Commerce Third Quarter 2023 report, ecommerce made up 15.6% of all retails sales. That means a heck of a lot of people are going to, and buy...