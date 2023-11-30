Fallbrook downtown parking lot future uncertain amid rezoning and repair costs
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 10:27pm
Julie Reeder
Publisher
The Fallbrook Village Plaza LLC, the parking lot between the Fallbrook Library and the Fallbrook Art and Cultural Center, is generally assumed to be "public parking" and possibly even county property by some. The truth is that it is private property owned by seven property owners.
The property is at a crossroads due to escalating repair costs and tax reassessments. The lot has been a community staple for over six decades, offering crucial parking spaces for local businesses, special events, and the county library.
The history of the lot dates back to 1959, following...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)