Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fallbrook downtown parking lot future uncertain amid rezoning and repair costs

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/29/2023 at 10:27pm

The parking lot between the library and the art center is not a public lot but is private property; the property owners have allowed the public to park there. Village News/Julie Reeder photo

Julie Reeder

Publisher

The Fallbrook Village Plaza LLC, the parking lot between the Fallbrook Library and the Fallbrook Art and Cultural Center, is generally assumed to be "public parking" and possibly even county property by some. The truth is that it is private property owned by seven property owners.

The property is at a crossroads due to escalating repair costs and tax reassessments. The lot has been a community staple for over six decades, offering crucial parking spaces for local businesses, special events, and the county library.

The history of the lot dates back to 1959, following...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023