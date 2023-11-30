Gettysburg address read at 160th anniversary ceremony

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21, held a ceremony to commemorate the 160th anniversary of President Lincoln giving the Gettysburg Address, on Saturday, Nov. 18. This was held at Sgt. William Pittenger's home which is located at the Fallbrook Historical Society. Taking part in the ceremony are, from left, Chaplain Tom Helmantoler, Demis Lovato, Commander Elect Mark Goodman, Past Department Commander Jerry Sayre, Tim Sapanara, Secretary/Treasurer John May, Past Camp Commander John Keenan, and Jack Bruzas. Village News/Courtesy photo