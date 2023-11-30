NCFPD approves Station 4 design-build, environmental contracts
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
A pair of 5-0 North County Fire Protection District board votes Nov. 14 approved contracts involving the new NCFPD Station 4 in Pala Mesa.
One board action approved a $724,675 contract with TELACU Construction Management for design and pre-construction services. The board also approved a $103,723.99 contract with Rincon Consultants, Inc., for environmental documentation services.
Station 4 in the 4300 block of Pala Mesa Drive was constructed as a temporary facility in 1979. A full station replacement is needed to meet the increasing service demands along t
