NCFPD approves Station 4 design-build, environmental contracts

 
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 10:09pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A pair of 5-0 North County Fire Protection District board votes Nov. 14 approved contracts involving the new NCFPD Station 4 in Pala Mesa.

One board action approved a $724,675 contract with TELACU Construction Management for design and pre-construction services. The board also approved a $103,723.99 contract with Rincon Consultants, Inc., for environmental documentation services.

Station 4 in the 4300 block of Pala Mesa Drive was constructed as a temporary facility in 1979. A full station replacement is needed to meet the increasing service demands along t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

