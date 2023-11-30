NCFPD seeks Neighborhood Reinvestment grant for UTV
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The North County Fire Protection District will be pursuing a Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant from the County of San Diego for a utility task vehicle.
A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Nov. 14 approved a draft grant application and a resolution for NCFPD staff to submit the application to the County of San Diego. The request is for $58,898, which is the estimated cost of the acquisition.
“The district has an interest to purchase a utility task vehicle,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.
“We’ve got a few trails. We’re seeing an uptick in the...
