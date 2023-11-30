Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NCFPD seeks Neighborhood Reinvestment grant for UTV

 
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 7:09pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District will be pursuing a Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant from the County of San Diego for a utility task vehicle.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Nov. 14 approved a draft grant application and a resolution for NCFPD staff to submit the application to the County of San Diego. The request is for $58,898, which is the estimated cost of the acquisition.

“The district has an interest to purchase a utility task vehicle,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

“We’ve got a few trails. We’re seeing an uptick in the...



