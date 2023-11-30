Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sofia Echeverria reaches third round of CIF tournament

 
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 6:57pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Sofia Echeverria, who is a junior at Mission Hills High School but lives in Fallbrook and took lessons at the Fallbrook Tennis Club, reached the third round of singles competition at the CIF individual tournament Oct. 30 through Nov. 4 at the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego.

Three Fallbrook residents participated in the CIF tournament although the other two were eliminated in the first round of singles play. Echeverria’s sister, Victoria, is a freshman at Mission Hills and also took lessons at the Fallbrook Tennis Club as did Fallbrook High School senior...



