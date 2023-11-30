Warriors girls 10th as team at CIF cross country meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Despite the loss of their top runner to illness, the Fallbrook High School girls placed 10th among Division II teams at the CIF San Diego Section cross country championship meet Nov. 11 at Morley Field in San Diego.

Cross country team scores add the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh finishers from each team are not scored but can add points to opponents' totals. Fallbrook had a total of 250 points.

“I’m really proud of the girls who ran today,” said Fallbrook coach Ciera Holland. “They put 100% into the season, a...