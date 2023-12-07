Affordable updates for home sellers

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

It can be a good idea to update your home a bit before putting it on the market.

Making some updates could mean better photographs and a more eye-catching listing – plus, it could help your home sell faster or for a higher price.

Still, home projects can add up, and you may not want to spend a lot on a home you’re ready to list.

Fortunately, there are lower-cost ways to improve your house prior to selling. Try one or more of these options:

• Add curb appeal. You don’t have to fully change the yard’s landscaping to make an impact. Painting your front door, replacing your mailbox, adding some new flowers or even changing out your welcome mat can make a big difference.

• Restore flooring. If your floors are looking a little worn, there might not be a need to replace them outright. You can refinish wood floors and give carpeting a good steam cleaning.

• Paint interior walls. Walls can get scuffed and dirty over time. Make them look like new again with a fresh coat of paint, particularly in high-visibility spaces like the kitchen, entryway and living area.

• Change the kitchen’s aesthetic. Consider adding a new backsplash (stick-on tiling is a great, low-cost option), refacing or painting your cabinets or upgrading the hardware on your drawers and cabinets.

• Brighten the space. Increasing the amount of light in your home can make it seem bigger. Affordable ways to do this include swapping heavy drapes for lighter curtains and hanging a few mirrors to reflect existing light.

