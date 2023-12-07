FUESD offers a fresh take on afterschool care

Students enjoy the Art Club in the new Potter Junior High After School Club. Village News/FUESD photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) is proud of the new innovative approach to after school care, one that is redefining the way students and families experience enrichment and support.

FUESD's After School Program, now in its second year, is offering a fresh and comprehensive perspective on providing students with an enriching, exciting, and complete afterschool experience.

Lilly Perez, director of the FUESD After School Program, explained, "We aim to create an environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Our approach exten...