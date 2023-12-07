Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Kids say the funniest things

 
12/7/2023



Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

_________________

Seamus, at age 2, sings his alphabet song: "A, b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, k, animal pee, q, r, s, t, u, v, w, x, y, z..."

_________________

(Jameson at age 3, walks over to the nanny while she is sitting at a table scrolling through her phone)...

Jameson: "Are you shopping online?"

Nanny: "No, I'm trying not to spend any money."

Jameson: "Why?"

Nanny: "Cause if I spend my money I will be broke."

Jameson: "If you're broke, we can fix you with a screwdriver."

__________________

Mom: "For lunch we are going to Pinnikin's Cafe. It used to be a train station and now it's a restaurant. What would you boys like to order for lunch?"

Jameson age 4: "Milk & a muffin."

Seamus age 2: "A ticket to ride the train."

 

