Free concert to feature harpist

 
Last updated 12/7/2023 at 7:22pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Harpist Sophie Camden will perform for the Freaney and Friend free concert, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

FALLBROOK – This month's Freaney and Friends free concert will feature harpist Sophie Camden Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. She will be accompanied by flutist Valerie McElroy.

As a winner of four solo competitions in an 18-month span, including the American Harp Society's Anne Adams Awards and the VSA International Young Soloists Award. Camden is a rising presence in the classical music world.

She gained international acclaim as a soloist in a special TV broadcast concert in Hong Kong in September 2017. She has performed with the Pittsburgh Sy...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

