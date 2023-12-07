Free concert to feature harpist

Harpist Sophie Camden will perform for the Freaney and Friend free concert, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

FALLBROOK – This month's Freaney and Friends free concert will feature harpist Sophie Camden Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. She will be accompanied by flutist Valerie McElroy.

As a winner of four solo competitions in an 18-month span, including the American Harp Society's Anne Adams Awards and the VSA International Young Soloists Award. Camden is a rising presence in the classical music world.

She gained international acclaim as a soloist in a special TV broadcast concert in Hong Kong in September 2017. She has performed with the Pittsburgh Sy...