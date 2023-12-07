Foundation for Senior Care celebrates the holidays

Representatives of the Foundation for Senior Care line up for the Fallbrook Christmas Parade, from left, Octavio Flores, Imelda Flores, Steve Jones, Gail Jones, Deanna Badgley and Sarah Eckhardt.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care kicked off their holiday activities Saturday, Dec. 2, with a showing in the Annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade. This year's entry included one of the transportation service Care Vans decked out in holiday lights and carrying both volunteers and members of the Board of Directors. Staff and friends of the organization also walked in front and alongside the van.

Also in the works this month is Nana's Little Helper Senior Drive, for which the Foundation for Senior Care has been designated as one of two drop-off locations in Fallbrook.

