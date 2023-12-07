BUSD approves two videography contracts with Simon Michael

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Nov. 15 meeting of the Bonsall Unified School District board included two actions to approve videography contracts with Simon Michael.

One action approved a $1,250 contract with Michael for the “Belong in BUSD” video project. The other approval is for BUSD website pages and will pay Michael $4,000. Both actions passed on 4-0 votes with Pascal Lapoirie absent.

“I’m really excited about the product,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The “Belong in Bonsall” video will have five to six minutes of final content and will be based on th...