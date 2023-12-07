County Assessor Marks recognized with Emerging Professional Award from international trade group

SAN DIEGO – Jordan Marks, assessor, recorder and county clerk of San Diego County, has been named as the recipient of the International Association of Assessing Officers’ 2023 Emerging Professional award.

The award is presented to an IAAO member who, comparatively early in their career, has made a significant contribution to the IAAO by demonstrating leadership in the organization, participating in various IAAO activities, assisting other members and working toward IAAO’s mission.

IAAO said that Marks is one of the youngest elected officials in California and youngest assessor in a...