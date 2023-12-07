FUESD aims to inspire students with 'Everyday Matters' attendance initiative

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is delighted to announce the launch of a new initiative aimed at bolstering student attendance and ensuring that each child gets the opportunity to excel academically.

Under the banner "Everyday Matters: Be Present and Be Successful," this campaign will encompass a range of strategies and incentives to encourage students to attend school regularly and actively engage in their learning.

Recognizing that consistent attendance is a fundamental building block for student success, Superintendent Monika Hazel spoke passionately about the...