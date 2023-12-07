FUHS named to Advanced Placement Honor Roll

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Fallbrook Union High School was designated a 2023 Advanced Placement Honor Roll School in November. FUHSD Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez said, “This is quite an honor as only 30% of eligible schools in the United States earn the recognition. Furthermore, we also received the AP Access Award for demonstrating a clear and effective commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework.”

Students can earn college credit by passing exams for Advanced Placement classes they take in high school. So, the more AP classes and tests they pass, the bigger he...