Man goes AWOL from Crestview Behavioral Health

A male missing person at risk was reported at 10:01 am this morning, Sunday, Dec.10th from Crestview Behavioral Health in the 600 block of East Elder.

A San Diego Sheriff's Deputy and Sergeant from the Fallbrook Substation responded and questioned Crestview employees.

The missing person was reported as a 45-year-old male, white, and 5' 9", 170 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes, a grey hoodie, and blue jeans, according to the Sheriff's media line, which also said there was no indication that the man was dangerous in any way.

The missing person at risk was found and contacted after a customer disturbance call was generated from McDonald's on Mission and Ammunition in Fallbrook.

Sheriff's deputies spent time talking to the man and it was reported to be the same missing person from Crestview. A worker from Crestview was on hand as well, talking to the man. The man was then transported by NCFPD It hasn't been verified where he was transported, but a former employee who asksed to remain anonymous said it was usually to a local hospital for evaluation.