Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Author photo

By Julie Reeder
AC Investigations 

Man goes AWOL from Crestview Behavioral Health

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/10/2023 at 12:34pm

Village News/AC Investigations

A 45-year-old missing person was found that was missing from Creatview Behavioral Health. The man was transported out of McDonald's after a customer disturbance call into the Sheriff's Dept.

A male missing person at risk was reported at 10:01 am this morning, Sunday, Dec.10th from Crestview Behavioral Health in the 600 block of East Elder.

A San Diego Sheriff's Deputy and Sergeant from the Fallbrook Substation responded and questioned Crestview employees.

The missing person was reported as a 45-year-old male, white, and 5' 9", 170 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes, a grey hoodie, and blue jeans, according to the Sheriff's media line, which also said there was no indication that the man was dangerous in any way.

The missing person at risk was found and contacted after a customer disturbance call was generated from McDonald's on Mission and Ammunition in Fallbrook.

Sheriff's deputies spent time talking to the man and it was reported to be the same missing person from Crestview. A worker from Crestview was on hand as well, talking to the man. The man was then transported by NCFPD It hasn't been verified where he was transported, but a former employee who asksed to remain anonymous said it was usually to a local hospital for evaluation.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023