Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

VFW Auxiliary presents gift cards to Marines

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2023 at 7:43pm

VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 Trustee Anne Richter, far left, and VFW Auxiliary Jr. Vice President Dana McCarthy, far right, deliver gifts to Camp Pendleton Marines and their families. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 gave 15 Marines on Camp Pendleton gift cards for the holidays. Each year the Auxiliary at VFW Post 1924, raises money in order to donate to military personnel. This year, they were fortunate enough to offer their largest gift giving year ever.

Thanks to extra funds donated by two private donors, the Auxiliary was able to offer gifts to more service members this year than in the past.

Established in 1914, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary set out to serve the veterans of this country and their communities in ho...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023