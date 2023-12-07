VFW Auxiliary presents gift cards to Marines

VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 Trustee Anne Richter, far left, and VFW Auxiliary Jr. Vice President Dana McCarthy, far right, deliver gifts to Camp Pendleton Marines and their families. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 gave 15 Marines on Camp Pendleton gift cards for the holidays. Each year the Auxiliary at VFW Post 1924, raises money in order to donate to military personnel. This year, they were fortunate enough to offer their largest gift giving year ever.

Thanks to extra funds donated by two private donors, the Auxiliary was able to offer gifts to more service members this year than in the past.

Established in 1914, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary set out to serve the veterans of this country and their communities in ho...