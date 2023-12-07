Worker of the Week personalizes products

Abraham Gonzalez displays a plaque he made on the job at Borst Designs, 447 Ammunition Road, where he's worked for 15 years. The finished plaque is ready to be shipped out of state. Gonzalez receives assignments from Salome Corona, the company's graphics designer, and he etches the designs on grave markers, monuments, plaques and pet markers. The company distributes its products all over the world on special request. Village News/David Landry photo