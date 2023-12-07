Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Worker of the Week personalizes products

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2023 at 6:34pm

Abraham Gonzalez displays a plaque he made on the job at Borst Designs, 447 Ammunition Road, where he's worked for 15 years. The finished plaque is ready to be shipped out of state. Gonzalez receives assignments from Salome Corona, the company's graphics designer, and he etches the designs on grave markers, monuments, plaques and pet markers. The company distributes its products all over the world on special request. Village News/David Landry photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023