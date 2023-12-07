Brockson wins Carter Classic, MVP for light weight brackets

Warrior wrestlers display the medals they won in the Carter Classic, from left, Dan Wilson, Nic Brockson, Devin Huntington and Fisher Phillips.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School senior Nic Brockson won his weight class at the Carter Classic wrestling tournament Saturday, Nov. 18, at Carter High School in Rialto and was also selected as the most valuable performer for the light weight brackets.

Brockson competed in the 132-pound weight class. He pinned all four of his opponents, taking down his first two in the first period and his final two in the second period.

"He had a big day," Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson said. "All the work in the summer looks like it's been paying off."

Team points are given for re...